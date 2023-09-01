City of Nederland acknowledges 'earthy taste and smell' in water, says it's safe to drink

The taste and odor was identified in the city's water supply on Friday morning

NEDERLAND, Texas — The City of Nederland acknowledged Friday morning that there is a "taste and odor" to the city's water supply but say it is safe to drink.

An "earthy taste and smell" was identified in the city's water supply on Friday morning according to a news release from the City of Nederland.

The city is assuring residents that the water is safe despite the taste and odor according to the release.

The issue is being blamed on the ongoing drought conditions and staff at the Nederland water treatment plant have confirmed "other entities" are experiencing the same issues according to the news release.

For nearly two weeks the City of Beaumont has been dealing with water treatment issues brought on by the drought conditions.

Surface water sources for the city, such as lakes, rivers and reservoirs, contain naturally occuring bacteria and algae. These produce geosmin and 2-methylisoborneol that, during drought conditions, are produced in a higher concentration the release said.

This higher concentration of the two causes a much more noticeable taste and odor in the water.

The water is safe drink, cook with and bathe in and does not need to be boiled according to the city. Refrigerating the water may help alleviate the issue according to the release.

Anyone with questions about the water may call the Nederland City Manager's Office at (409) 723-1503.

The City of Nederland also recently asked residents and businesses to voluntary conserve water due to the drought conditions and severe heat.

The water plant is tracking consumption and the quantity of treated water that is being produced.

Residents can consider doing the following to conserve water:

Limit nonessential water uses.

Check for leaks at your home or business.

Make sprinkler adjustments to avoid watering sidewalks, driveways and roadways.

Avoid watering your grass

Do not water your yard between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.