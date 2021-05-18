Texas educators respond to Gov. Abbott's mask-ending mandate

Port Arthur ISD is the latest district in Southeast Texas to issue a response to the governor’s order.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an Executive Order Tuesday that will prohibit most government buildings from making masks mandatory.

The order includes counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials with few exemptions.

Public schools can continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4, 2021. After June 4, students, staff and visitors will not be required to wear a mask while on campus, the order says.

Officials who continue to require masks could be fined up to $1,100 beginning May 21, Abbott said in the order.

Port Arthur Independent School District is the latest district in Southeast Texas to issue a response to the governor’s order saying in part that school officials “respect the decision of Governor Abbott and will follow through with his plan.”

The district will continue enforcing face coverings until June 4, 2021. Students and staff who choose to wear masks may continue to do so, according to the district’s news release.

But, some educators are calling the move "premature."

The state’s largest teacher’s union says schools should follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation, which is to wear masks and social distance for the remainder of the year.

The Texas State Teachers Association released a statement Tuesday evening saying in part, “Gov. Greg Abbott’s order ending all masking requirements in Texas public schools, effective June 4, is premature.”

In a statement, union president Ovidia Molina said the governor "should have waited until the CDC issues new mask guidelines for the 2021-22 school year before acting on masking requirements in public schools."

Although the FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children age 12 and older, the TSTA says some children younger than 12 who haven’t been vaccinated will be attending in-person summer school.

“We know some school districts already have ended their mask mandates, and we believe that also is ill-advised. The health and safety of our students, educators and communities must remain our first priority as we attempt to emerge from this pandemic,” the release says.

MORE | Governor Abbott issues Executive Order to stop most government entities from mandating masks

TX is prohibiting mask mandates by gov’t entities.



Starting May 21, local govts attempting to impose mask mandates can be fined up to $1K.



We're also prohibiting public schools from mandating masks after June 4.



Texans, not gov’t, should decide their best health practices. pic.twitter.com/M7iN4sLBJV — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 18, 2021