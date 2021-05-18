Governor Abbott issues Executive Order to stop most government entities from mandating masks

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order Tuesday to stop most government entities from making masks mandatory.
Beginning May 21, officials who continue to require masks could be fined up to $1,100.
Included
The order includes counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials but there are a few exemptions.
Public schools can continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4. After June 4, no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus.
Exempt
- State-supported living centers
- Government-owned or operated hospitals
- Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities
- Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities
- County and municipal jails.
"The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities," said Governor Abbott. "Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up."