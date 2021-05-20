Construction equipment theft results in brief chase in Chambers County Thursday morning

Deputies were attempting to make a traffic stop in relation to the theft which had just occurred.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Deputies in Chambers County were involved in a brief chase on the interstate Thursday morning while trying to stop a theft suspect.

When Chambers County deputies attempted to pull over a pickup truck pulling what appeared to be a trailer loaded with a piece of construction equipment Thursday morning a chase ensued according to a post from the sheriff's office.

Deputies were attempting to make the traffic stop in relation to a theft of construction equipment that had just occurred the post said.

The chase continued westbound along Interstate 10 until Texas DPS troopers assisted with deploying spikes the post said.

The chase ended safely at about mile marker 802 near Cove according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies had cleared the area by just after 9 a.m. according to an update to the post.

From a Chambers County Sheriff's Office Facebook post...

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a suspect in reference to a theft that just occurred from a construction site in Winnie, Texas.

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. With the assistance of Texas DPS Troopers, spikes were successfully deployed and the pursuit was brought to a safe stop near the 802 mile marker westbound on Interstate 10 in Cove, Texas. Traffic is starting to build up. Find an alternate route if possible.

Deputies and Troopers are working quickly to clear the scene.