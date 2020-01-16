MAURICEVILLE, Texas — An Orange County church that was hit hard by both Tropical Storm Harvey then by Imelda and is still being renovated has been hit again but this time by thieves.

Sometime between 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and 6 a.m Wednesday morning thieves took more than $8,000 in tools from the Mauriceville Assembly of God on Highway 62 near Highway 12.

The tools belonged to volunteers who have been working on the church and a church in Orangefield for the more than two years.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies are following some leads but so far have made no arrests.

The loss not only hits the church hard but the volunteers who have been using their own tools to rebuild the church.

The volunteers are from U.S. Mission America Placement Service, which is a ministry of Assemblies of God U.S. Missions, and helps build churches around the country according to their website.

Following the theft there is a need for monetary donations to replace the tools so that work on the church can continue.

MORE | Mauriceville Assembly of God on Facebook

MORE | U.S. Missions America Placement Service

Currently the group has 100 projects going including 16 in Texas according to Norman Koodle, a field missionary who over sees the groups projects in Texas.

The volunteers, many who are retirees, show up in RVs and spend anywhere from two weeks to four months on a project Koodle told 12News.

The volunteers stay in their RVs at the church and were probably fast asleep when the thieves used a ladder to climb into the church according to Koodle.

“It just feels like we've all been violated, for someone to steal from the church,” Koodle told said.

“I'm going to let God deal with them, we'll let the police deal with them, but it's been very very difficult for many of our RVers,” he said.

Work on the church in Mauriceville began more than two years after Harvey and then the church was further damaged by Imelda last September he told 12News.

"One of the men walked in and he says ‘they took everything I had’ and his father-in-law gave him a Craftsman drill, gave it to him over 35 years ago and it's very sentimental,” Koodle said.

The church couldn't make these repairs alone and depend on the volunteers for help according to J.R. Armstrong who is the church’s pastor.

“They work for no pay for their selves, they work for a dollar per man hour that goes to U.S. Missions, so they are probably a saving of six to $7,000," Armstrong said.

The group plans to be finished by April but they are going to need help to make their deadline.

If you’d like to help contact the church via their Facebook page or call them at 409-745-3403.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Beaumont man accused of hitting girlfriend with frozen turkey before Thanksgiving, faces felony charge

Have you seen them? Jefferson County updates most wanted list

Security guards will now be armed, wear body armor vests at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas facilities