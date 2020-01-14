JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are looking for fourteen men and women who are wanted for a variety of reasons. 

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office updated its most wanted list to include people wanted on child endangerment warrants, child sex abuse and controlled substance charges, among other charges. 

Others are wanted for aggravated kidnapping, drug charges, theft and trespassing. 

If you have information you're asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 409-835-8411.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

 

Have you seen them? Jefferson County's most wanted
Jose Ramos
Keshante Monique Patton
Dekyndria Shauncie St. Andre
Randy Fuentes
Jesus Estrada
Christopher Michael Estrada
Christina Sharon Sheree Kennedy-Wagner
Latonia Renee Washington
Darren Tremaine Pierre
Angela Robbins
Tashia Dakemia Ballou
Amber Lashae Anderson
Brian Hawley

