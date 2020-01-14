JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are looking for fourteen men and women who are wanted for a variety of reasons.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office updated its most wanted list to include people wanted on child endangerment warrants, child sex abuse and controlled substance charges, among other charges.

Others are wanted for aggravated kidnapping, drug charges, theft and trespassing.

If you have information you're asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 409-835-8411.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

Have you seen them? Jefferson County's most wanted Jose Ramos Keshante Monique Patton Dekyndria Shauncie St. Andre Randy Fuentes Jesus Estrada Christopher Michael Estrada Christina Sharon Sheree Kennedy-Wagner Latonia Renee Washington Darren Tremaine Pierre Angela Robbins Tashia Dakemia Ballou Amber Lashae Anderson Brian Hawley

