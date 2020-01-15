BEAUMONT, Texas — Security officers for facilities in the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System will now carry firearms, one of several changes to better equip the team.

The team completed months of training and are certified by the state to have the weapons as 'Level III commissioned security officers.' A ceremony is set for Thursday morning at 10 to honor the promotion of the security force.

Officers will also wear new uniforms, body armor vests and drive marked security vehicles.

A spokesperson said 45 hours of training led up to the certification.

Virtual reality headsets were also used during training to simulate emergency situations inside CHRISTUS facilities according to a news release.

From a CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System news release:



“Each day we see sobering reminders that our world can be volatile at times,” explains CHRISTUS Southeast Texas President and CEO, Paul Trevino, “So, we felt it was important to be proactive and to be prepared in case of emergency. When our patients visit our facilities, we want them to focus on getting well, and when our Associates come to work, we want them to focus on providing excellent care in a safe environment. We are confident that the training our dedicated security officers have received will ensure that those goals are met.”

