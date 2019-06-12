PORT NECHES, Texas — A week has passed since the TPC plant explosion, and many around Port Neches are still feeling the impact both physically and emotionally.

Wednesday night, high levels of butadiene were detected at the TPC plant, prompting county officials to issue a shelter in place and a voluntary evacuation for the city of Port Neches, impacting nearby residents

Jarred Vandiver says parts of his home were damaged as a result of the explosion. Now, he says the blast has forced his family to spend the past several nights in a hotel.

"We had to use all of our bonus money and everything we were going to do for Christmas on hotels," Vandiver said. "Everyday we don't know if I'm going to work the next day or not and we need this job."

Roy Vergara's house was destroyed due to the blast and he says hours after the voluntary evacuation order was issued he became overcome with emotions.

"It's kinda emotional, it's kind of stressful because you're worried about your house, where you live and your job, if your job is here and you worry about family and friends," Vergara said.

Concerns —that left yet another family to say they're hoping to leave Port Neches.

"It makes me wanna make enough money to move further away from the refinery," Vandiver said.

Officials will continue to monitor and air quality for the next several days.

