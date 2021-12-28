United Steelworks union bracing for Wednesday reveal of the decertification voting results

In mid-November, "secret ballots" were sent out to USW workers. On Wednesday, the votes will be counted.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The eight-month mark of the ExxonMobil lockout is quickly approaching. While talks have cooled off lately between the company and the United Steelworkers Local 13-243, that could change thanks to an upcoming vote.

That upcoming vote has to do with decertification from the local union. The National Labor Relations Board will count the ballots Wednesday.

Local union representative Bryan Gross said it could take hours for the ballots to be counted Wednesday and there's even a chance the vote gets postponed.

"It can be confusing if you don't understand what's going on or are not familiar with it," Gross said.



Gross said if you're struggling to follow the ExxonMobil lockout you're not alone.



For almost eight months members of the United States Steelworkers have been off the job.



Negotiations with ExxonMobil have failed, and the two parties cannot agree on a new deal to get them back to work.



In mid-November, "secret ballots" were sent out to USW workers.



They were instructed to vote “yes” or “no” to keeping the union and mail the ballot back to the national labor board.

On Wednesday the votes will be counted, and Gross said he's expecting it to be close.

"We believe we have the majority numbers,” Gross said. “We believe it's going to be a split vote. It's probably going to be closer than we'd like it to be."



At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the National Labor Relations Board will hold a virtual meeting.



More than 500 ballots will be counted, but also checked for authenticity.



If a majority of the workers vote to decertify, the union would no longer represent the locked-out workers. But if the majority votes to keep the union, the union will remain and will continue representing the group.



"We still feel like we have the numbers and hopefully we have a good vote tomorrow and we can get back to the table," Gross said.



Another possible outcome? Gross said the NLRB could postpone the meeting for a number of reasons including the discovery of any errors on the ballots.



"It depends. The labor board can still come back and impound the ballots and not open them tomorrow," Gross said.



As union workers wait to learn the fate of the union, many are feeling frustrated wanting the oil giant to get back to the bargaining table.



"We are trying to protect jobs for the future, said locked-out USW member Johnnie Vaught. “This is about job security for those people who are there. It's about seniority. It's about trying to make things safer."