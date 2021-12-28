Orange radio station KOGT will broadcast for the last time Friday after 73 years

ORANGE, Texas — KOGT, longtime locally produced radio station out of Orange, is shutting down for good on Friday.
The emotional announcement came from KOGT Owner Gary Stelly during his morning show on Tuesday.
He cited a number of factors, including changing media, as the reason for ceasing all operations.
“I look forward to reminiscing during The KOGT Morning Show the next couple of mornings and having the opportunity to thank the people that have been there for us,” Stelly said.
Stelly was one of the first media operators in the region to start a website with KOGT.com, but he said radio was always his first priority.
Stelly is an Orangefield High School graduate who worked at KOGT when he was in college. He then bought the station in 1992 from a small out-of-town company.
Through the years, their content has covered hurricanes, crime, sports, elections, scandals and of course, music.
1600 KOGT began its first broadcast, Friday, Jan. 16, 1948. On that day, listeners heard local news, a Stark High basketball game, Bing Crosby and organ music, according to the KOGT website.
When KOGT started, it’s antennas were installed on land at 5304 Meeks Drive, which at the time was three miles outside the Orange city limits, according to their website.
The first production studio was in a building owned by Joe Molley on 10th Street between Green and Elm avenues. Later, the studios moved to the downtown building across the street from the Fair Store at Main and Fifth.
Since then, all the station operations have been back at Meeks Drive, which is now surrounded by houses.
Many hosts and fans shared their goodbye messages to Facebook following the announcement.
The voices and brains behind KOGT include Garry Stelly, Clay Williams, David Ingram, Iva Odom, Marty Monogue, Margaret Toal, Janet Johnson, Dan Perrine, Glenn Earle, Russ Ingram and Ralf Mims.