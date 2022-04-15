Homicide investigation underway after 1 shot, killed on Main Street in Lumberton

It happened along Main Street near the Village Creek Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Lumberton Friday evening.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Detectives with the Lumberton Police Department are investigating a homicide involving one person, according to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins.

It happened in the 400 block of North Main Street across the street from DuGood Federal Credit Union in Lumberton Friday evening.

One person was fatally shot while in a car on the road, Sullins told 12News.

Roads are blocked off from the McDonald's fast-food restaurant on Main Street to East Chance Cuttoff.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

BREAKING | Lumberton TX police investigating a deadly shooting on Main Street. We have multiple @12newsnow crews on the scene gathering details. Latest: https://t.co/qtI7zMJG51 #TxCrime #DeadlyShooting #12NewsNow pic.twitter.com/i6LlB6O536 — Jordan Williams (@JordanTVNews) April 16, 2022