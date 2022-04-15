x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Homicide investigation underway after 1 shot, killed on Main Street in Lumberton

It happened along Main Street near the Village Creek Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Lumberton Friday evening.

More Videos

LUMBERTON, Texas — Detectives with the Lumberton Police Department are investigating a homicide involving one person, according to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins.

It happened in the 400 block of North Main Street across the street from DuGood Federal Credit Union in Lumberton Friday evening.

One person was fatally shot while in a car on the road, Sullins told 12News.

Roads are blocked off from the McDonald's fast-food restaurant on Main Street to East Chance Cuttoff.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

   

Related Articles