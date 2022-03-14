Police searching for suspect in shooting that left 1 Beaumont man dead

Beaumont EMS responded and pronounced 42-year-old Juan Salazar of Beaumont, dead.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The identity of a homicide victim has been released following a shooting in Beaumont's South End.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a March 13, 2022 newscast.)

On Saturday, March 12, at 11:58 p.m., Beaumont Police were checking the area of San Jacinto and Wall Street in reference to a call of shots fired, according to a press release from the City of Beaumont.

While searching the area, police found a victim lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Beaumont EMS responded and pronounced 42-year-old Juan Salazar of Beaumont, dead.

The investigation is still underway.

From a City of Beaumont press release:

On Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:58 p.m., Beaumont Police were checking the area of San Jacinto and Wall Street in reference to a call of shots fired. While searching the area, officers located a victim lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 800 block of Wall Street. Beaumont EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim has been identified as h/m, Juan Salazar, age 42 from Beaumont. The investigation is still on-going and detectives are seeking any information reference this crime. If you have information about this investigation, contact the Beaumont Police Department, 409-832-1234. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas: CALL -409-833-TIPS, LOG ON to 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip using a smartphone or tablet. All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.