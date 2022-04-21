Gov. Abbott criticizes Biden administration, TikTok in San Antonio roundtable

The governor met with local and regional law enforcement officials on Thursday.

TEXAS, USA — Wrapping up a San Antonio visit, Gov. Greg Abbott said increased funding for public safety, accountability measures for district attorneys and more mental health resources are among the needs he heard from local law enforcement officials in order to better safeguard south Texas communities.

At the same time, Abbott – who in March of 2021 launched Operation Lone Star in an attempt to better secure the southern border – urged the video-sharing online platform TikTok to do a better job of policing its channels.

“We’re finding here in San Antonio, Texas, a proliferation of cartels advertising on TikTok recruiting teenagers to assist the cartels in their crimes, whether it be smuggling people, smuggling drugs or other crimes,” the governor said, echoing concerns shared by Texas Department of Safety Director Steven McCraw.

The Thursday roundtable was held in the aftermath of Abbott meeting with governors of several northern-Mexico states last week, whom he said have agreed to stepping up security efforts on their side of the border in exchange for Texas halting its short-lived, controversial practice of expanded truck searches.

“What they’ve agreed to is heightened security measures on their side of the border that will reduce illegal immigration into Texas,” Abbott said.

The governor also put President Joe Biden on blast, repeating a familiar refrain that the federal government isn’t doing enough to assist in border enforcement.

“The Biden administration needs to step up and start enforcing the laws passed by Congress, period.”

Local officials on hand pointed out that boosted law enforcement ranks will remain a priority as long as San Antonio continues to grow. According to data from the most recent U.S. census, Bexar County’s population grew by about 295,000 residents between 2010 and 2020, amounting to a 17% increase.