Southeast Texans can learn more about Beto O'Rourke's campaign for governor at Beaumont meet and greet with Amy O'Rourke

BEAUMONT, Texas — Not only are candidates for Texas governor campaigning ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm elections, but so are their families.

(Editor's note: The above video is from an October 16, 2022 newscast about Beto O'Rourke's recent visit to Southeast Texas.)

Southeast Texans are invited to join Amy O'Rourke for a meet and greet so they can learn more about Beto O'Rourke's campaign for Texas governor. Amy O'Rourke will inform Texans about "what's at stake" and how others can get involved.

The exact location of the event has yet to be announced.

"While Abbott continues to focus on extremism including an abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest, Beto is focused on bringing everyone together so we can deliver great jobs, world-class public schools, and the ability to see a doctor to the people of Texas," event organizers said in a release.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke are making stops across the state ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election, including some in Southeast Texas.

Beto O'Rourke visited three churches in Beaumont and one in Port Arthur Sunday. Gov. Greg Abbott will visit Beaumont Monday.

On election night all results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/elections. If you are voting by mail your ballot must be received at your county clerk or elections administrator by November 8, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Early voting for the 2022 Midterm Election will take place on October 24, 2022. Election day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

