Jury finds Beaumont man guilty of murder after deadly 2019 shooting at Avery Trace Apartments

Kylan Deion Bazile was found guilty of murder in connection with the death of DeShandric Clayton.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury found a 24-year-old Beaumont man guilty of murder after a deadly 2019 shooting in Port Arthur.

Kylan Deion Bazile was found guilty of murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton. Clayton died after a shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments.

The trial began Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Bazile's punishment will be determined by the jury.

Judge John Stevens is presiding over the trial. Defense Attorney Langston Adams is representing Bazile.

The deadly shooting happened on October 18, 2019. Port Arthur Police responded to the Avery Trace Apartment shortly after 3:30 p.m., after receiving a call about a shooting victim.

When officers got to the apartments, they found Clayton in the breezeway of the building suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Witnesses told police a maroon passenger car that had three people in it passed by and began shooting at Clayton. Police believe Bazile was driving the car when the shooting took place, according to the affidavit.

Clayton was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The maroon car was found at the Prince Hall Apartments and determined to be registered to be Bazile.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

