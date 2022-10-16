Body of 'unidentified female' found outside Beaumont law firm

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a body was found outside of a law firm in Beaumont on Sunday.

The body was found near the the Adams & Adams, Attorneys at Law building. The firm is located in the 3200 block of Delaware Street.

The call regarding the incident came in shortly after 5 p.m., according to Beaumont Police Department call logs.

Officials told 12News the body is that of an "unidentified female." Investigators are hoping fingerprints will help them identify her.

The cause of her death is currently unclear, but Justice of the Peace Ben Collins has ordered an autopsy.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

