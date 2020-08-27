Thousands without power across Southeast Texas following Hurricane Laura landfall

Power outages may take weeks to repair after the damaging winds from Laura.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands of homes are without power indefinitely as strong winds from Hurricane Laura move through east Texas Thursday morning.

Entergy customers may experience extensive power outages after the damaging winds from Laura, according to the company.

As of 4 AM Thursday, more than 70,000 Southeast Texans are without power.

Jefferson County has almost 40,000 people without power out of the county's 250,000 population. Orange County trails behind with more than 21,000 people without power Thursday morning.

Port Arthur and Mid-County areas are seeing a widespread of power outages, as well. Entergy says hard-hit areas may take weeks to repair.

Customers can visit Entergy's website to sign up for alerts to get outage information sent to a phone. Call Entergy at 800-9OUTAGE with questions.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE| Hurricane Laura making landfall as a catastrophic category 4 storm