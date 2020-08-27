Power outages: How to report them, view outages during Hurricane Laura

Visit Entergy's website for power outage maps and sign up for mobile alerts.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Destructive winds from Hurricane Laura could leave homes without power for days, perhaps weeks.

Entergy says extended power outages are likely given the strength of the storm -- a powerful 150-mph Category 4 hurricane as of late Wednesday. The coronavirus pandemic complicates crews' efforts, since they'll need to take additional steps to stay safe while they work.

They'll be staged in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, with a plan to return to the hardest-hit places in Louisiana as early as possible on Thursday, Entergy said.

"As we learn more about the damage, we put in place a restoration plan that helps us restore the greatest number [of] customers safely in the shortest amount of time," the company said.

There are several links posted on its website for customers to view real-time outage maps and check for listed restoration times. They include:

Customers also can visit Entergy's website to sign up for alerts to get outage information sent to a phone. Call Entergy at 800-9OUTAGE with questions.

The Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative says it, too, is prepared for outages caused by Hurricane Laura. Customers can call 1-800-392-5986 to report outages.

Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative says it has continued to 'closely monitor' and has made necessary preparations for power restoration if power outages occur for its customers. Outages can be reported by calling 1-800-231-9340.

Given the amount of damage expected from Hurricane Laura, people are warned to mind the debris and stay safe.

"We urge customers to remain safe and stay away from downed power lines and flooded areas," Entergy said. "Do not walk in standing water and do not venture into areas of debris, since energized and dangerous power lines may not be visible."