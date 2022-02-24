Texas primary election: Democratic candidates running for House District 22 address policy priorities

They are all vying to fill retiring representative Joe Deshotel's, D-Beaumont, seat. After serving 22 years in the public office, Deshotel said he's ready to spend some time with his family.



We were able to catch up with each candidate to discuss a few of their policy priorities.



Hayes serves as the current chief of staff representative to Joe Deshotel. He said one of his priorities is better healthcare for Texans.



“We're the fastest-growing state in the Union, but we're 42nd as far as in development, as far as ensured Texas that needs to change. We leave so much money on the tables,” Hayes said.



Trahan is the former chairman of the Jefferson County Democratic Party. He's looking to improve infrastructure and drainage systems to prevent flooding.



“Advocate for the allocation of resources, meaning tax dollars to come to this area to help fund projects on behalf of drainage District six and seven,” Trahan said.



And a current school teacher, Weber, said she wants to focus on schools and to provide more resources for children in Southeast Texas.



“To make sure that once the school is approved to be built for our students, we have the sustainable technology for them to be able to learn,” Weber said.



All three candidates share a vision to keep this seat blue.



If you haven't headed out to the polls, there's only one more day to vote early.



After that, you'll have to show up on Election Day.