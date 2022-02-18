2022 Texas midterm primary voter guide
Early voting runs from Monday, February 14, through Friday, February 25, 2022.
-
Early-voting, Election Day Information
Voter registration, sample ballots and key things to know for March 1
-
Jefferson County
Three contested races for the Dems, two for the Republicans
-
US HOUSE DIST 14
There are two Democratic and three Republican candidates for District 14
-
Texas Governor
There are five Democratic and eight Republican candidates for Texas Governor
-
Texas Lt. Governor
There are three Democratic and six Republican candidates for Lt. Governor
-
Texas Attorney General
There are five Democratic and four Republican candidates for Attorney General
-
Other Texas State Races
Includes Land Commissioner, Agriculture Commissioner and Comptroller
Voters across the state of Texas are heading to the polls on March 1 for the 2022 Midterm Primary Election.
Here's where to vote along with what you'll need to bring to the polls as well as how to vote by mail if you qualify.
On election night all results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/elections. Below is the information you need to know as you prepare to cast your vote and head to the polls.
Early-voting, Election Day Information: Voter registration, sample ballots and key things to know for March 1
In Texas early-voting begins on Monday, February 14, 2022, and runs through Friday February 25, 2022. Check your individual county for specific early-voting locations and times.
Voting Locations & Sample Ballots
Jefferson County: Early-voting locations/times | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Liberty County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Orange County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Hardin County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Chambers County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Jasper County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Tyler County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Newton County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Wondering if you are registered to vote? You can visit the Secretary of State website to find out.
Voter Identification
Make sure you bring one of these accepted forms of identification with you when you go to vote:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- United States Passport (book or card)
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
Voting by mail
If you are voting by mail your ballot must be received at your county clerk or elections administrator by March 1, 2022 at 7 p.m.
To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:
- be 65 years or older;
- be sick or disabled;
- be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or
- be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or
- be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
You will need to obtain an "Application for Ballot by Mail," or ABBM, from your county's website or elections office.
You can print an application, request one be mailed to you and get more instructions here.
A new Texas law requires that your ABBM include your driver's license number or the last four digits of your social security number.
Because the number must match the state's database it's a good idea to include both numbers on your application.
Your ABBM must be received, not postmarked, by February 18, 2022.
Jefferson County: Three contested races for the Dems, two for the Republicans
In Jefferson County there are three contested primary races for Democratic voters and only two for Republican voters.
Jefferson County: Early-voting locations/times | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Texas State Rep Joe Deshotel’s long held District 22 seat is up for grabs with Christian "Manuel" Hayes, Lisa C. Weber and Joseph Paul Trahan running in the Democratic primary. The winner will face Republican Jacorian Randle in the general election.
Democrats Gene Winston, Ken Gunner and Patricia Mendez-Cockrell are running for Precinct Eight Constable. Because there is no Republican running in the primary their race will be decided in the primary election.
Democrats Joseph L. Guillory II and Marc Derouen are running for Precinct Two Justice Of The Peace. They also will have no Republican opponent in the general election so their race will be decided in the primary election.
Republicans Cary Erickson, Alex Rupp and Shaun Miller are running for Precinct Two County Commissioner. The winner of this race will face Julia Rodriguez in the general as she is the only candidate on the Democratic ballot.
Republicans Justin Ray Chesson and Mo Molfino are running for Precinct Four Justice Of The Peace. Because there is no Democrat running in the primary their race will be decided in the primary election.
US HOUSE DIST 14: There are two Democratic and three Republican candidates for District 14
U.S. House District 14 Representative
Democratic candidates
- Eugene Howard: His campaign website outlines his vision for changes in education, supporting small businesses, and pushing back against ‘voter suppression measures.’ Howard’s site highlights his belief that “every child should be able to attend full day school starting at the age of 3.” Howard supports “Medicare for all” and “an increase in the supply of affordable housing,” among other issues.
- Mikal Williams: This Baytown-born candidate is running with a focus on creating middle-class jobs, healthcare plans, pushing for a CDC study on gun violence, criminal justice reform and other issues. He believes “through education and quality reproductive healthcare, we can make abortion safe, legal, and rare.”
Republican candidates
- Keith Casey: He ran against incumbent Randy Weber in the 2016 primary. Casey does not appear to have official campaign websites or official social media pages.
- Ruben Landon Dante: His website highlights Dante's intent to "challenge the property tax constitutionally," support law enforcement, decriminalize the use of marijuana and end The Patriot Act.
- Randy Weber (Incumbent): He has served in the office since 2013. According to his website, Weber is focused on “protecting pro-life policies,” disaster relief and supporting the energy industry in the region. You can find the full list of key issues for Weber on his website.
Texas Governor: There are five Democratic and eight Republican candidates for Texas Governor
Race for Texas Governor
Gov. Greg Abbott is running for another term in Texas' highest office as seven Republican challengers are running against him in the primary election. His challengers include some candidates with plenty of political background, while others are new to the political arena. Five Democrats are vying to represent their party in the governor’s race, including well-known politician Beto O'Rourke. O'Rourke's challengers include a Southeast Texas pastor looking to make a difference for Texas educators. Here's the full list of who's running:
Democratic candidates
- Inocencio "Inno" Barrientez: He is mentioned in a release congratulating candidates from the Texas Democratic Party. His campaign does not appear to have a website.
- Michael Cooper: He's a former democratic candidate for lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate. The Southeast Texas pastor had a 30 year career as an automotive executive manager. He has served as Beaumont's NAACP president, and says he wants to help Texas teachers. Other top issues included on Cooper's website include climate change, boosting the Texas economy, criminal justice reform, and several others.
"I want to make sure that our teachers come first, because our children should come first. We should have the best, not the second best," Cooper said in Feb. 2021. "Education used to be a ministry, a calling, but now, they're being called away from. So I am making sure that education is at the top of the ticket when I go into office, the first 100 days."
- Joy Diaz: She's an Austin-based journalist who is joining the race with the intention of focusing on three main issues for the state of Texas. She highlighted the border, public education and state preparedness for the pandemic in a video announcement.
“The most valuable information comes from the people who live these policies day in and day out, everyday Texans like you and me,” Diaz said. “When I hear men in power describe the border as a crisis, it just reinforces one thing, that they haven’t done their jobs.”
- Beto O'Rourke: The gubernatorial race is the third high-profile campaign for O’Rourke since he entered the statewide scene in 2017. That year, O’Rourke, then a little-known Democratic congressman from El Paso, worked to beat Ted Cruz for a U.S. Senate seat. O’Rourke finished within three points of Cruz – the closest U.S. Senate race in Texas since 1978. O’Rourke briefly ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.
In his announcement video, O’Rourke said in part: “Those in positions of public trust have stopped listening to, serving, paying attention to, and trusting the people of Texas, and so they’re not focused on the things that most of us actually agree on." O'Rourke told voters politicians are "focusing on the kind of extremist policies that really only divide us and keep us apart" in what he called a "really small vision for such a big state."
- Rich Wakeland: The retired Navy reserve captain spent several years serving as the policy advisor to Commissioner Ken Anderson of the Public Utility Commission of Texas. The lawyer and engineer is described on his website as a conservative Democrat. Wakeland's website highlights his focus on Texas' middle class and stresses the importance of 'reliable electric power,' the technology industry and protecting farmers and ranchers from drought through "legislation allowing for cash crops." Issues important to Wakeland's campaign include supporting "diverse, robust, and abundant energy sources" and returning "Texas to a cooperative, positive attitude place for business to be." Wakeland also wants to move forward with innovation related to electric vehicles in Texas.
Republican candidates
- Greg Abbott (Incumbent): The governor's reelection campaign is in full swing as he makes stops around the state. Abbott frequently touts the economic advancements made by the state in his bid to make sure voters "keep Texas red." In a recent stop in Southeast Texas, Abbott discussed his focus on fighting movements to advance the implementation of critical race theory and defund police departments. He also vowed to protect second amendment rights. Abbott's website talks about his intention to work on reining in "skyrocketing property taxes," elevating the education system, and taking care of veterans.
- Paul Belew: He has 25 years of experience as a criminal defense attorney, giving "him true and unbiased knowledge into the inner workings of our government," according to his site. Campaign focuses include education, access to "competent mental healthcare," and bringing back oil and gas jobs. Belew's website also emphasizes the importance of farming and ranching, legalization of THC, expanding gambling and casinos and lowering property taxes among other issues.
- Danny Harrison: He is described by his website as "a North Texas business owner and innovative thinker" who is looking to put Texas first. Harrison wants to fully legalize cannabis, increase rural healthcare access, ensure no prison or jail time for low level offenders, develop new social programs and help ensure legalized gaming that increases revenue according to his campaign website.
- Kandy Kaye Horn: She's a "successful conservative Christian businesswoman" looking to bring "more secure borders, lower taxes, and true energy independence" to Texas according to her site. Horn wants to legalize the use of marijuana, put more law enforcement "in place to stem the tide of illegal immigration" and raise pay for teachers. You can see the full list of Horn's goals on her campaign website.
- Don Huffines: He is described by his campaign as a "proud fifth-generation Texan, husband, father, grandfather, and self-made businessman." His campaign site emphasizes his intentions to "finish the wall, secure our elections, and ban vaccine mandates" for Texas. It describes him as 100% pro-life, and 100% pro-gun.
- Rick Perry: Perry is a Springtown man with the same name as the former governor. He does not appear to have an official campaign website.
- Chad Prather: Some will recognize Prather's name thanks to his large YouTube following. Top issues for Prather's campaign include election integrity, stopping the trafficking of children, a focus on farming and ranching, protecting "the sanctity of life," border security and more. His website calls him, "the face of the everyman" and says he is "a conservative common sense voice." his website credits him with possibly being "one of the most important topical humorists of these current turbulent political times."
- Allen West: A retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, West's campaign describes him as "a Christian constitutional conservative, combat veteran, and former member of the US Congress." His campaign is focused on a number of issues, including border security, election integrity, gun rights and medical freedom. West said he will "never" supported vaccine or mask mandates for Texas. See full list of issues here. West recently made a stop in Beaumont on the campaign trail. You can watch the full video of his address here.
Texas Lt. Governor: There are three Democratic and six Republican candidates for Lt. Governor
Lieutenant Governor
Three Democrats are looking to grab the nomination in a likely race against Republican incumbent Dan Patrick. Five Republican challengers with a variety of political stances are facing off against the incumbent this March. Here's a look at each of the candidates.
Democratic candidates
- Michelle Beckley: She served as a representative for Texas House District 65 in 2018. Her campaign site says she's looking to "fix the grid, take the Medicaid expansion and fully fund" public schools. Healthcare, education, elections and the environment are all listed as top issues for Beckley.
- Carla Brailey: She has served as vice chair of the Texas Democratic Party. Top issues for Brailey's campaign include "access to affordable healthcare, a livable wage and high-quality, inclusive education."
- Mike Collier: With a background as a "financial watchdog,” according to his campaign, Collier touts a "reputation for rigorous financial analysis, independent decision-making, and a commitment to telling the truth, no matter what." He worked as an auditor and an energy expert according to his website. Issues highlighted by his campaign include fixing the grid, climate change, funding public schools, "making corporations pay their fair share of taxes" and the defense of "constitutional rights so that women will be masters of their own health and their own destinies." Collier ran against Dan Patrick four years ago.
Republican candidates
- Trayce Bradford: She served as president of Dallas and Texas Eagle Forum, a conservative group that works to "enable conservative and pro-family men and women to participate in the process of self-government," according to her campaign. Her campaign is focused on religious liberty, energy independence, election integrity and border security to name a few.
- Todd M. Bullis: He serves as a precinct chair in Denton County and "worked to censure Greg Abbott" over COVID-related business closures and mandates according to his campaign website. Bullis wants to require citizenship verification for every voter, abolish abortion and is against vaccine and mask mandates. His campaign website says Bullis is looking to "defund all public schools" and sell all school properties to allow schooling to be done privately.
- Daniel Miller: He is a "freelance technology consultant" and author. His campaign website credits him with founding the 'Texas Nationalist Movement,' a group that wants to "restore and protect a constitutional Republic and the inherent rights of the people of Texas." Miller is also focused on securing the border, abolishing property taxes and protecting the grid.
- Dan Patrick (Incumbent): Patrick has served two terms as lieutenant governor and is seeking a third. His website highlights border security and the reduction of property and business taxes as two of Patrick's main focuses. It also lists "standing up for the Second Amendment and addressing Texas’ infrastructure challenges" as being top priorities. His site calls him a "preeminent voice for principled conservative policies both in Texas and across the nation."
- Aaron Sorrells: He's a business owner looking to "bring transparency and accountability back to" the Texas Senate. Sorrells "chose to run after observing for years how Dan Patrick has failed to protect the individual rights and freedom of Texans," according to his campaign. His campaign's focus includes making sure Texans have the "right to refuse vaccines, masks, and eliminate social media censorship." Doing away with property taxes is another item on his agenda, along with supporting "the right to life for unborn children."
- Zach Vance: He is "a 35-year-old medically retired Marine and Purple Heart recipient" with a focus on property taxes, education, affordable child care and repealing the Heartbeat Act. Vance is also hoping to make sure concerts cannot be "oversold" and to make sure "more rigorous planning" is required to hold large concerts and gatherings.
Texas Attorney General: There are five Democratic and four Republican candidates for Attorney General
Attorney General
Democratic candidates
- Mike Fields: He's a retired lawyer looking to focus on the needs "of Texas and Texans." According to his website, Fields believes "no one has been held accountable" for the deaths of Texans during the 2021 freeze. "I believe we need an Attorney General who is committed to fighting for Texans," Fields said.
- Rochelle Garza: Her website lists three top issues: reproductive rights, voting rights and health care. She wants to "expand access to quality health care in rural areas, lower drug prices" and "expand Medicaid to the nearly 1.5 million people in our state who need it" among other goals. Garza claims to be "committed to restoring abortion access in Texas and defending the rights of women and pregnant people whenever they’re threatened."
- Joe Jaworski: He is in favor of the Affordable Care Act and wants to support the expansion of Medicaid according to his website. Jaworski supports the legalization of marijuana for recreational use and wants to "make it easier for everyone 18 and older to vote legally."
- Lee Merritt: This civil rights attorney is focusing his campaign on voting rights, strengthening the grid and addressing climate changes according to his website. Merritt promises to "fight to protect a women’s right to choose." Other key issues include confronting "the mental health crisis" and protecting public education.
- S. "T-Bone" Raynor: The campaign for Raynor does not appear to have an official campaign website or social media channels.
Republican candidates
- George P. Bush: He's currently serving as the land commissioner for Texas. He was elected in 2014 and again in 2018. As attorney general, Bush says he would no longer allow the federal government to allow "unfettered access into our state." Bush's campaign in also focusing on returning "transparency to the state’s top law enforcement office" and making sure "the contracting process is above board." See his full list of priorities here.
- Louie Gohmert: He is looking to become the "woke mob's worst nightmare," according to his campaign. Gohmert is currently serving his eighth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. His campaign is focusing on border security, "taking every legal avenue available to overturn Obamacare" and defunding Planned Parenthood, among other issues.
- Eva Guzman: She spent more than a decade on the Texas Supreme Court and says she brings the "experience, the know-how and the integrity" the office needs. Guzman is looking to "push back against government overreach" and "stand up" for law enforcement officers in Texas. Guzman also posted a "Real Plan to Secure the Border" on her website, calling out the Biden Administration's "radical open-border policies."
- Ken Paxton (Incumbent): He's seeking another term in office and lists border security, "protecting the lives of unborn children" and protecting second amendment rights as some of his top focuses. He has served as attorney general since 2014.
Other Texas State Races: Includes Land Commissioner, Agriculture Commissioner and Comptroller
Land Commissioner
Democratic candidates
- Jay Kleberg: Top issues for Kleberg's campaign include reducing CO2 emissions, making sure the GLO has "a diversified portfolio of renewable energy such as geothermal, wind, solar and offshore hydrogen production," and protecting workers as "Texas shifts to a low-carbon economy."
- Michael Lange: His campaign website says Lange is looking to make Texas a greater leader in education with an emphasis on reading for K-12 students. Lange says he would make Texas the "small business champion of the U.S." and would present a "great/gold standard plan for veterans and gold star families."
- Sandragrace Martinez: Her campaign focuses include equipping firefighters and first responders "properly" to deal with growing natural disasters, giving veterans "allegiance to their care and benefits" and finding ways to better fund Texas schools.
Republican candidates
- Ben Armenta: Top focuses for his campaign include ensuring "critical race theory will be banned from our schools" and making sure veterans in retirement facilities run by the GLO receive "the honor and care they deserve." See his full list of issues here.
- Victor Avila: He wants to make sure the "School Land Board never directs funds to support radical programs" like critical race theory. Other focuses include border security, including the construction of the wall. Election security and defending constitutional carry are some of the other issues Avila is making a priority.
- Dawn Buckingham: Her campaign website touts her accomplishments as "the first Republican from Travis County ever elected to the Texas Senate." Buckingham helped pass the Texas Heartbeat Act and is also focused on election integrity and border security according to her website.
- Rufus Lopez: Lopez is an 81-year-old San Antonio attorney who specializes in oil and gas and real estate law. The Baylor Law grad says he is still actively practicing law around the state. He says his is committed to the office and isn't planning on using it as a stepping-stone to a higher office.
- Weston Martinez: He served as the Texas Real Estate Commissioner under former Gov. Rick Perry and Gov. Greg Abbott. His website features, "SAVE THE ALAMO. BUILD THE WALL. PROTECT ELECTIONS," on its homepage. Martinez "will always stand up to leftist Democrats Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and to moderates within the Republican Party who want to squander our freedoms and put our liberties at risk," according to his bio.
- Don W. Minton: His campaign lists giving veterans "First in Class" benefits, including "mortgages better than a VA loan," as a top priority. Minton is looking to "maximize" water and critical minerals resources for Texas' Permanent School Fund.
- Jon Spiers: Spiers' website claims that he is not a politician but says he is a leader and touts his experience a heart surgeon, an Army reserve surgeon an attorney and an entrepreneur as well as a husband and father.
- Tim Westley: Top issues for Westley's campaign include making sure Texas is allowed to "expand the pathway to energy independence by continuing to tap into oil and natural gas reserves" and keeping "cumbersome regulations" from stopping progress. He's also running with a focus on border security and illegal immigration and disaster relief, among other priorities.
Agriculture Commissioner
Democratic candidates
- Susan Hays: Hays is a Texan who grew up in "rural Texas in the middle of ranching and hunting country," her website says. Hays' campaign website expresses the belief that the government needs to be purged of corruption because "no one trusts the incumbent to do what's right for Texas." Hays wants to "build rural Texas back up." Hays' campaign website says her "law practice took me to advising cannabis producers and businesses and pushing Texas to open the door to this high-value crop with the hemp program."
- Ed Ireson: He's a businessman and new father who is looking to "promote the great products made in Texas by Texans" and help students have access to healthy food at school and internet according to his campaign website. Ireson wants to focus on ensuring "Texas farmers and ranchers have economically viable means of growing crops and raising livestock for years to come."
Republican candidates
- Carey Counsil: Rancher Carey Counsil’s only prior political experience is serving on a local school board. But he said he thinks that experience is invaluable.
- Sid Miller: Incumbent Sid Miller was first elected in 2014 as the 12th Agriculture Commissioner in Texas, Sid Miller is now asking voters for a third term. Miller says he still has some projects he wants to finish over the next four years
- Rep. James White: James White from southeast Texas. He served a decade in the state legislature. He was that body's only Black Republican, and Representative White is hitting hard at the incumbent Sid Miller.
Comptroller
Three democrats and two Republicans are facing off to become the state's chief financial officer.
Democratic candidates
- Janet T. Dudding: Campaign focuses for Dudding include using legalized cannabis as a "new revenue stream to reduce property tax" to fund education and healthcare according to her website. Dudding is also seeking to reduce methane emissions on state-owned land, among other goals. She's a certified public accountant according to her website. She has spent her "adult life auditing, accounting for, administering and investigating state and local governments and their grants, taxes, procurement, spending and reporting."
- Tim Mahoney: He has been an attorney since 1992 according to his campaign website. His campaign highlights his intent to build educational opportunities "into our integrated life-choice options" and to put a stop to "educational access on a free market basis," among other issues.
- Angel Luis Vega: Some of the Katy resident's campaign focuses include legalizing recreational marijuana, creating term limits and establishing an automatic enrollment process for US citizens when they reach voting age.
Republican candidates
- Mark V. Goloby: Goloby's website highlights the need for "accountable transparent government" and says he is "furious about the waste" of tax dollars.
- Glenn Hegar (Incumbent): He was elected as the state's comptroller in 2014. According to the comptroller website, Hegar is "focused on his agency's constitutional duties and committed to improving its customer service and transparency." It describes him as "a passionate advocate for conservative financial management and fiscal transparency at all levels of government. It highlights his belief in creating "a less-burdensome tax system."