2022 Texas midterm primary voter guide

Here's where to vote along with what you'll need to bring to the polls as well as how to vote by mail if you qualify.

Voters across the state of Texas are heading to the polls on March 1 for the 2022 Midterm Primary Election.

Your ABBM must be received , not postmarked, by February 18, 2022.

Because the number must match the state's database it's a good idea to include both numbers on your application.

A new Texas law requires that your ABBM include your driver's license number or the last four digits of your social security number.

You can print an application, request one be mailed to you and get more instructions here .

You will need to obtain an "Application for Ballot by Mail," or ABBM, from your county's website or elections office.

To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:

If you are voting by mail your ballot must be received at your county clerk or elections administrator by March 1, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Make sure you bring one of these accepted forms of identification with you when you go to vote:

In Texas early-voting begins on Monday, February 14, 2022, and runs through Friday February 25, 2022. Check your individual county for specific early-voting locations and times.

In Jefferson County there are three contested primary races for Democratic voters and only two for Republican voters.

Texas State Rep Joe Deshotel’s long held District 22 seat is up for grabs with Christian "Manuel" Hayes, Lisa C. Weber and Joseph Paul Trahan running in the Democratic primary. The winner will face Republican Jacorian Randle in the general election.

Democrats Gene Winston, Ken Gunner and Patricia Mendez-Cockrell are running for Precinct Eight Constable. Because there is no Republican running in the primary their race will be decided in the primary election.

Democrats Joseph L. Guillory II and Marc Derouen are running for Precinct Two Justice Of The Peace. They also will have no Republican opponent in the general election so their race will be decided in the primary election.

Republicans Cary Erickson, Alex Rupp and Shaun Miller are running for Precinct Two County Commissioner. The winner of this race will face Julia Rodriguez in the general as she is the only candidate on the Democratic ballot.