Ken Paxton says Texas may investigate gender modification as child abuse

The Texas Attorney General’s Office issued an opinion on Monday on the legality of child gender transition procedures.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, in his official capacity as the chief legal officer for the State, said on Monday certain child gender modification procedures should be treated as abuse.

The opinion claims Texas law counts puberty blockers and other medical procedures to change a child’s gender as “abuse” under section 261.001 of the Texas Family Code.

“There is no doubt that these procedures are ‘abuse’ under Texas law, and thus must be halted,” Paxton wrote. “The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) has a responsibility to act accordingly. I’ll do everything I can to protect against those who take advantage of and harm young Texans.”

Before issuing his official opinion, Paxton sent a letter to DFPS in December claiming the state child protection agency was already to be treating these procedures as abuse under existing Texas law.

“To be clear, I trust that DFPS is investigating and taking all appropriate actions against child abuse that may occur through gender reassignment surgery, chemical or surgical castration, puberty blockers, or any other procedure as it relates to children,” Paxton wrote.

Read my letter to @TexasDFPS regarding child abuse through gender reassignment and puberty blockers ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QwaHnv555g — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 7, 2021

Paxton’s letter on Monday was in response to Rep. Matt Krause (R-Fort Worth), who inquired whether gender-reaffirming surgeries for those under 18 count as child abuse.

“When considering questions of child abuse, a court would likely consider the fundamental right to procreation, issues of physical and emotional harm associated with these procedures and treatments, consent laws in Texas and throughout the country, and existing child abuse standards,” Paxton's letter reads.

A few weeks back, the Governor asked DFPS if “genital mutilation” was considered child abuse. The answer came back in the affirmative but some unanswered questions remained - specifically re hormone/chemical treatments. So I submitted this AG Opinion request to give clarity. pic.twitter.com/HBlUB7c23p — Matt Krause (@RepMattKrause) August 24, 2021

In August 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott convinced the DFPS to treat genital transition surgeries as child abuse. Krause’s request asked to expand that definition of child abuse to include puberty blockers and mastectomies.

Paxton claims puberty blockers and other chemical transition treatments have already been determined to be child abuse, following an October 2019 opinion that the transition of the biological male son of a man named Jeff Younger to a female through puberty-blocking drugs was “abuse” under at least three definitions set out in the Family Code and that DFPS had an independent duty to investigate.

