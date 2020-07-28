State releases new information regarding COVID-19 cases in Texas nursing homes

Nursing home facilities are supposed to "self-report" COVID cases, according to the state.

BEAUMONT, Texas — After a months-long battle, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has posted more information when it comes to COVID cases inside nursing homes.

The state will list the facilities by name and number of cases. For months, we've been pressing for details as the state originally cited privacy reasons for not naming specific facilities. Now, we are finding some inaccuracies in the newly released data.

For example, we've previously reported extensively on COVID-19 cases at College Street Health Care Center and Arden Place in Beaumont, yet both are not listed on the state's website. Nursing home facilities are supposed to "self-report" COVID cases, according to the state.

12News' investigative reporter Lauren Hensley reached out to ask why some Jefferson County facilities are not listed. Officials have yet to respond.



The federal data shows College Street Health Care Center had 23 positive cases and 12 deaths; Arden Place Beaumont had 11 positive cases and 6 deaths.

Again, that information is not listed on the state's website. A spokesperson for HHSC was looking into answering Hensley's questions.

Questions including why those two facilities in Jefferson County are not included in the state's data.

The state lists 13 nursing homes in Jefferson county and lists about a dozen COVID-19 cases.