BEAUMONT, Texas — Just how rampant is COVID-19 in nursing homes across Southeast Texas?

Newly released data from a federal agency is shedding some light on that concern. 12News investigator Lauren Hensley looked into how many nursing home residents have died in this region and why that number may grow.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services, 28 nursing home patients have died in Beaumont from COVID-18. But according to the CMS website, the nursing home data may change drastically in the next few weeks because all of the facilities have not finished reporting.

Here's a look at the federal data.

College Street Health Care Center in Beaumont

- 46 cases, 24 deaths

- 46 cases, 24 deaths Arden Place of Beaumont

- 22 cases, 4 deaths

- 22 cases, 4 deaths Spring Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Beaumont

- 1 case

There are some discrepancies when statewide data is compared to the new federal data. CMS is reporting 585 deaths and 3,523 cases and the Texas Health and Human Service Commission is reporting 692 deaths and 4,113 cases.

Other facilities in Orange, Hardin, Tyler and Jasper reported no cases or deaths and no data has been provided from any facility in Newton County.

Facilities that fail to report data could face fines starting at $1,000.

