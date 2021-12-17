Southeast Texas school districts on high alert over nationwide TikTok threat

The threats had schools on edge as they circulated in the aftermath of the deadly Michigan school shooting, which has been followed by numerous copycat threats.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Several Southeast Texas school districts announced plans to increase security in response to TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools around the country Friday.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a December 15, 2021 newscast.)

The social media threats had many educators on edge as they circulated in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Michigan, which has been followed by numerous copycat threats to schools elsewhere.

Port Neches-Groves ISD:

Port Neches-Groves ISD is aware of a social media threat making rounds in the news, aiming to incite violence at schools tomorrow. PNGISD officials and both Port Neches and Groves police departments have been working together to monitor activity and encourages parents to do the same with their children’s social media behavior. The district does not tolerate threats of any kind and stands behind its Student Code of Conduct. Any student found to make, share or insinuate a plausible threat will face severe consequences.

We ask those who witness or uncover suspicious activity to inform faculty or staff as soon as possible and/or utilize the Anonymous Alerts app to communicate directly with upper administration.

ANONYMOUS ALERTS LINK INFO bit.ly/3e15fvW

The safety and protection of our PNGISD family remains our top priority. As we work to ensure security to our faculty, staff and students, we will not waiver from our overall mission: the education and growth of our students and programs.

Nederland ISD:

Nederland ISD is aware of a new TikTok challenge encouraging students to make school violence threats. They are designed to spread amongst social media in an effort to create fear and cause disruption within our school community. NISD and the Nederland Police Department are working closely together to follow any threats that are made. All students must understand that the behaviors encouraged by these challenges violate the law and the Nederland ISD Student Code of Conduct and will have serious consequences. NISD does not tolerate threats of any kind and will pursue disciplinary actions as appropriate. We ask that parents and guardians stress the importance of making good choices and being a good citizen in our community. As always, the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is of utmost importance.

Port Arthur ISD:

PAID is aware of the national news coverage of a disturbing TikTok challenge alleging to incite violence and threatening to execute multiple criminal offenses across the country on tomorrow, December 17, As a result, we are working with PAPD and taking measures to increase the policing and securing of our campuses and facilities. Please remember: our metal detectors and safety wands are in place and operational. We reserve the right to search or inspect any suspicious items on campus. Some campuses have alrendy experienced random screenings by trained police dogs as recently as this weck. We will continue to monitor our students closely and urge each one to make wise choices and do the right things. We recommend parents check all of their children's belongings before and after school to make sure all contents are allowable and in accordance with district policies. We want our students to remember the expectation of excellence everyday, respect themselves and others, and do not let the negative influence of social media or your peers persuade you to ruin your future for fleeting internet fame. Our community, our nation and our world has experienced more than enough tragedy lately. Let us move smoothly into our winter break without incident, to enjoy being with family and friends, so that we return recharged and focused on finishing the school year TITAN STRONG.

In a statement on Twitter, TikTok said it was working with law enforcement to investigate.

“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness,” the statement said, “which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”

The posts follow a disturbing trend that has had students acting out in response to social media challenges. In September, students across the U.S. posted videos of themselves vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing soap dispensers as part of the “devious licks” challenge.

In October, students were challenged to slap a teacher, prompting the National Education Association to call on the leaders of Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to intervene.

Internet companies such as TikTok are generally exempt from liability under U.S. law for the material users post on their networks, thanks in large part to the legal “safe harbor” they are given by Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act.

“It would be unlikely that TikTok would be liable if there were actually to be a shooting,” said Jeff Kosseff, who wrote a book about Section 230 and teaches cybersecurity law at the U.S. Naval Academy. “Even without 230, there are just a lot of barriers against being able to bring a cause of action against the medium on which a threat was posted.”