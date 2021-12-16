Vidor man celebrating holiday season with large yard decorations

You can see his art off saw Mill Street in Vidor.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor man is celebrating the holidays with large yard paintings.

12News viewer David Baker from Vidor sent us pictures of his yard decorated during this Christmas season.

Baker worked for many years at a Southeast Texas school district and painted their football field paintings.

About five years ago, he started painting different holiday themes in his yard like Halloween, Memorial Day, Veteran's Day, 4th Of July, and Christmas.

He's been doing this for about 44 years and it's all freehanded no stencils.

His Mickey and Minnie Christmas painting this year is 60 by 30 feet!

