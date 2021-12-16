City of Port Arthur seeking nominees for Mayor Bartie and Shine On Humanity's Christmas food giveaway

If you would like to nominate a family, please send an email to shineonhumanity@gmail.com, no later than Dec. 21.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie’s Christmas Meal Giveaway will be a little different this year due to the food shortage, but he is determined to keep tradition alive.

Shine On Humanity is assisting Mayor Bartie to give away precooked Christmas Meals from Luby’s to 12 families.

These families can be nominated by the residents, first responders, teachers, or city government officials of Port Arthur.

Luby’s has come on board to help facilitate this year’s giveaway. Families who are selected will receive the “Select Family Feast” and “Trimmings Package” delivered to their house on Dec. 23, according to a news release.

“Thank you, Shine On Humanity and Luby’s, for your generosity and acts of kindness to our community,” said Mayor Bartie.

Shine On Humanity is a non-profit that serves to draw people and resources together to help rebuild, restore and revitalize global communities affected by natural disasters, according to their website.

“We all were certainly hoping that the pandemic would be squashed by now, but it lingers and haunts us relentlessly, but we will persevere,” said Van Shotwell, co-founder of Shine On Humanity.

Luby's Manager Benjamin Book also personally donated two meals for the giveaway.

“We are grateful to our loyal guest and incredible staff. You have kept the Luby's tradition alive. Participating in this year's Christmas Giveaway truly warms our heart and we are happy to support our community through comfort food and hospitality," he said.

If you would like to nominate a family, please send an email to shineonhumanity@gmail.com, no later than Dec. 21.