Prosecution claims murder suspect deleted crucial video evidence after Valentine's Day shooting

The defense claims Christopher Jones was trying to take a gun away from his wife after a heated argument when it when off.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The prosecutor in a Beaumont murder suspect’s trial claims Christopher Jones shot and killed his wife on Valentine’s Day 2019 before deleting crucial video from security cameras at the home according to statements made Tuesday in court.

Police say Jones murdered his 38-year-old wife, Olivia, by shooting her in the back of the head. Opening statements were made Tuesday afternoon in Jones' trial.

Prosecutor Jimmy Hamm told the jury Jones’ defense will portray Olivia Jones as someone who may or may not have been stable at the time of her death. Hamm said the defense will claim she was suicidal on the day she died.

Christopher Jones’ defense attorney, Ryan Gertz, said the couple had a heated argument that resulted in Olivia taking a gun and holding it to her head. Gertz claims Christopher tried taking the gun from Olivia when it went off.

Olivia’s younger brother Joshua Simmons spoke to 12News at an event held to honor Olivia’s life in 2020 one year after her death. Simmons told 12News the family was still “waiting on justice” after a frustrating year.

Prosecutors said the jury will hear testimony about Olivia’s day, including information about a grocery store trip and her daily routine. Prosecutor Jimmy Hamm said the jury will have to decide if it sounds like she was thinking about suicide.

Christopher immediately called 911, indicating he did not shoot his wife, according to claims made by Gertz on Tuesday.

"She was all about her daughters," Simmons said.

He indicated the marriage was troubled before Olivia's death.

"To be honest, I had let my sister know several times she needed to leave Chris," Simmons said.

Testimony is set to continue on Wednesday afternoon.