Port Arthur police searching for suspect in shooting that left one woman injured

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured, and a suspect on the run.

Officers were sent to the 900 block of Pecos Avenue for a reported shooting after 9 p.m. Tuesday night according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release.

When officers got there, they found a woman had been shot. She was alert and was able to tell police the suspect had already left the scene.

She was then transported to the hospital and expected to survive.

Her identity has not yet been revealed.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Criminals Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

