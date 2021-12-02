Skeletal remains found in southwest Louisiana may be missing person out of Beaumont, sheriff says

Authorities received a call around 1:30 p.m. Thursday saying a person saw what appeared to be skeletal remains in a shallow grave.

VINTON, La. — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding remains of a person who may be missing out of Beaumont, according to KPLC news.

The remains were found in southwest Louisiana, near Vinton on Thursday.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said authorities received a call around 1:30 p.m. Thursday saying a person on Ged Road saw what appeared to be skeletal remains in a shallow grave, KPLC reports.

The remains may be that of a missing person out of Beaumont, according to Mancuso. Officials have not confirmed the identity of the person.

The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case alongside the Beaumont Police Department and the FBI.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.