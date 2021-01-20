33-year-old Beaumont woman reported missing since November 2020

Kayla Nicole Rice was six months pregnant before she was reported missing, police say.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Officers with the Beaumont Police Department are looking for a missing 33-year-old woman named Kayla Nicole Rice.

Rice was reported missing in December by an out-of-state relative. Officials say her vehicle was “physically altered” when it was located by police.

Rice was six months pregnant in November, according to the department. Detectives said they’ve interviewed several known associates but have not been able to locate Kayla.

No one has seen or heard from her since the end of November, according to the police.

Rice was last known to be living in the 1100 block of McFaddin Ave in Beaumont.

Anyone with information can call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. Authorities say their main concern is to make sure she’s OK.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full news release from Beaumont Police...

The Beaumont Police Department is searching for Kayla Nicole Rice, a 33 year old Beaumont resident, who has not been seen or heard from since the end of November 2020.

She was reported missing in December by family who live out of state. Kayla was last known to be living in the 1100 block of Mcfaddin.

At the time of the initial report, her vehicle was immediately located by police but was found to have been physically altered. In November, Kayla was six months pregnant. BPD Detectives have interviewed several known associates but have not been able to locate Kayla. Our main concern is to check Kayla's welfare and make sure she is ok.



If you have any information about Kayla Rice or her whereabouts, please call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.