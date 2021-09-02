Entergy promises all power should be restored by Thursday night as area plans for more bitter cold

BEAUMONT, Texas — For the most part, the coldest weather and wintry weather has passed and now, a slow warm up is on the way.

A winter weather advisory in Southeast Texas expires at noon today.

Today, cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s - 25 degrees below normal!

A hard freeze is forecast Friday and Saturday Mornings with warming afternoon temperatures.

A weak cold front is forecast Sunday night with a few showers followed by dry weather early next week.

We could be near 70 by Wednesday afternoon.

Hardin, South Jasper and South Newton Counties will see ice accumulations around 0.10 inches of freezing rain Thursday morning until about noon becoming all rain after noon.

Along Interstate 10, freezing rain is possible with a few hundredths of a inch between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday.

This is due to a short window of opportunity even though temperatures will be rising. The ground is cold and it's had ice on it for over 24 hours which may help to produce a glaze before temperatures warm up and everything then changes to rain.

Here's everything you need to know -- from timing to impacts.

Timeline:

This next system will move through the area and change over to rain for most much quicker than the last storm. But the impacts could be high on a power grid already crippled by the cold.

Thursday morning: There is a 20% to 30% chance of freezing rain in the Lakes; but this is a slight chance and impacts are not expected to be severe. Wind chills in the teens and 20s are expected around 8 a.m. across Southeast Texas.

Thursday afternoon: A mix of freezing rain, sleet and maybe snow will impact the Lakes area of Southeast Texas around noon, with temperatures in the upper 30s. Southern areas of Southeast Texas will see temperatures in the lower 40s.

Friday morning: A northwest flow will impact Southeast Texas on Friday, allowing some long-awaited sunshine. Temperatures will begin to warm up.

Saturday morning: The morning begins with a hard freeze followed by a sunny, warmer afternoon with highs in the mid-50s.