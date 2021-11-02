Orange County Sheriff’s Office, family mourning loss of beloved Deputy John Badeaux

Funeral services and mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orange, with a funeral procession to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has died Thursday afternoon.

The Orange County Precinct 4 Constables Office reported the death of Deputy John Badeaux Thursday in a Facebook post.

“The Orange County PCT 4 Constables Office is sadden to inform you of the passing Deputy John Badeaux who passed away earlier today. Prayers for the Orange County Sheriff's Office. RIP brother, we have the watch from here.”

“It is unfortunate to say that he has passed. We would like to thank the community and friends for all of the support he and the family has gotten throughout this difficult time,” John Badeaux Jr said.

Friends and family of the Orange County deputy were asking for prayers Tuesday night as John Badeaux was battling COVID-19 in a Southeast Texas hospital.

The deputy was hospitalized with COVID-19 for several weeks and had to go on dialysis.

John Badeaux dedicated many years of his life to serving the Southeast Texas community. Over the last decade, John Badeaux has taken the lead in a yearly Christmas toy drive sponsored by the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Badeaux's visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 at Claybar Funeral Home at 504 5th Street in Orange.

Funeral services and mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 912 West Cherry Street in Orange, with a funeral procession to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery at 4323 Meeks Drive.

