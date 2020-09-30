Sabine Pass facing sewage issues following Tropical Storm Beta

"It's not something new to Sabine Pass area; it always happens," said Port Arthur City Manager Don Burton.



It's happening again. Raw sewage and poor drainage is a problem throughout this community. "A lot of Sabine Pass is below the water table." Burton said.



Last week, Tropical Storm Beta brought high water tides to the Sabine Pass area, making it tough for sewer systems to operate. Now, the Port Arthur city manager is focused on two things: reassuring the community and resolving the issue.



"We want to make sure that we keep them safe and secure from any other diseases or that their lively hold may be compromised,” Burton said.



The raw sewage is out in the open on 11th Street crossing over highway 87.

Officials said this is a safety concern and want folks to remain vigilant. But, there's one major problem.



“The weather has impacted us very negatively, especially within the last two to three weeks. You've seen there have been several storms in the hurricane season," Burton said.



It's a setback Burton said is unfortunately out of the city's hands.



"We're fighting against nature,” Burton said. “It makes our jobs ten times- a hundred times difficult with pipe bursting and solving the problem.”

