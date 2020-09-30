Port Neches man walking along I-10 dies after hit-and-run accident

The preliminary evidence indicates 41-year-old Juan Jose Hernandez Jr., of Port Neches, was walking eastbound on the shoulder of I-10.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Jefferson County officials are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed one man as he was walking along a highway shoulder Tuesday night.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to the auto-pedestrian crash around 9:45 p.m. on I-10 near mile marker 839, just six miles west of Beaumont.

The preliminary evidence indicates 41-year-old Juan Jose Hernandez Jr., of Port Neches, was walking eastbound on the shoulder of I-10. Troopers said Hernandez was struck by an unknown car and the vehicle left the scene after the crash.

The Port Neches resident was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

Troopers are still analyzing evidence collected at the crash scene to determine the type of vehicle that struck the victim.

DPS is asking for help from anyone with information that will lead to the location of the vehicle and or the driver involved in this fatal crash. The public can contact DPS Communications anytime at 936-699-7340.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.