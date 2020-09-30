Sex offender arrested in Beaumont after child porn tip leads to search warrant

Johnny Hutson was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender, and investigators say more charges are expected to follow

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A child sex offender accused of failing to register was arrested on Wednesday morning in Beaumont after a search warrant was carried out at a Beaumont home.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office found 'evidence' after a tip was received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the upload of child pornography to a cloud storage account.

Johnny Carl Hutson, 56, was arrested on a failure to register as a sex offender warrant and his bond has been set at $250,000.

Hutson was convicted in 2009 of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Officials say he didn't continue to register as a sex offender once placed on parole.

The investigation continues and investigators expect additional charges to be filed on Hutson.

This morning, the 30th day of September 2020, investigators with the Office of Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit along Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators executed an evidentiary search warrant at a residence in Beaumont for Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography.

This search warrant is the result a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline Report involving the upload of child pornography to a cloud storage account.

Evidence was seized and 56 year old Johnny Carl Hutson was arrested on a Failure to Register as a Sex Offender warrant. His bond was set at $250,000.00.

Hutson was previously convicted in 2008 of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and sentenced to 10 years in Texas Department of Corrections. Once paroled, he failed to continue to register as a Sex Offender.