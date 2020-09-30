Port Arthur man indicted for sexually abusing child, accused of shooting her for resisting assault

Investigators say Timothy Allen Harris abused the girl for about 4 years before he shot her at a Port Arthur Apartment complex

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man was indicted Wednesday for continuous sexual abuse of a child after investigators say he abused a child under the age of 14 for several years before shooting her.

Timothy Allen Harris, 30, is accused of shooting the girl in March 2020 after she resisted his sexual assault at a Port Arthur apartment complex.

Court documents say the victim told investigators Harris had sexually abused her for about four years starting when she was about 9 years old.

On March 20, 2020, Harris allegedly tried to assault the girl again and became angry when she resisted. That’s when officers say he shot the girl at Sunset Way Apartments in Port Arthur.

Harris was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first degree felony on September 30. He faces 25-99 years in prison with the possibility of a $10,000 fine if he's convicted.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.