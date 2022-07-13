Port Arthur ISD launching new program for elementary students to learn, play

The program is set to launch in the fall of the upcoming school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — It's a new way for elementary students to learn and play sports is coming to Port Arthur.



This upcoming school year, students at the Port Arthur Independent School District can expect a new digital learning program to launch right from their gym.



The district is introducing students to a new way to learn.



"It's a way for our kids to learn without even knowing that they're learning,” said the district's instructional technology supervisor, Kenneth Daigre.

He said the district is the first in Texas to receive orders for the “LU playground interactive system.”



He said the district values this kind of innovation.



"Our students learning gap really increases by using digital devices to receive education to receive instruction,” said Daigre. “So, by implementing this type of technology in the gym is alignment with what our kids were using to get instruction during the pandemic."



Physical education teachers got hands-on with the new technology on Wednesday.



They got to channel their inner child and think Port Arthur students will really enjoy the interactive fun.



Physical education teachers Joy Guillory and Terrell Clark feel optimistic about how students will react.



"It's keeping the kids engaged while they're still being physically fit and having fun so I think it's going to be great for them,” said Guillory with DeQueen Elementary.



"They probably need more hands-on engaged type of activities so that's the good thing about it," said Clark with Booker T. Washington Elementary.



The program is set to launch in the fall of the upcoming school year.