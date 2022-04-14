'Stand With Ukraine' | Rotary Club of Beaumont raises $50K to help people in Ukraine

The non-profit organization is still planning on collecting donations from its members and the Southeast Texas community.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Rotary Club of Beaumont is standing with Ukraine with its recently initiated two-week fundraising project.

The group raised and delivered $50,000 to help people in Ukraine. The non-profit organization is still planning on collecting donations from its members and the Southeast Texas community.

It started when the Rotary Club of Beaumont reached out to its sister organization Rotary Club Lviv International after learning that their club was actively working on various projects to help the people of Ukraine.

The projects include providing medical supplies to area hospitals, supporting women and children fleeing in parts of Ukraine, and supporting refugees arriving in Lviv hoping to travel to Poland or other countries, according to the Beaumont Rotary Club.

Rotary Club Lviv International President Brad Brown invited his fellow Beaumont Rotarians to donate to the effort through a limited campaign in March.



Leaders from both non-profit organizations spoke over a virtual conference call and learned more about the projects being conducted on the ground in Ukraine. After that call, the Beaumont Rotary Club began raising money for its sister organization.



This is a personal mission for the vice president of the Beaumont Rotary Club Ulianna Trylowsky. She's originally from Ukraine.

“I felt like I couldn't really do anything,” Trylowsky said. “And it was really eating away at me, so I asked Brad can the club do something? Cause I thought well maybe if we can try to do something to help, it would be great for them and for me. Wanting to help and wanting to reach out.”

The Rotary Club of Beaumont collected $50,000, which will be used to purchase medical supplies and also support refugees arriving in Lviv.

A second wire transfer of funds is scheduled for May or June of 2022.

You can still make a donation to help support their mission.

Gifts can be made online here. Click on the Ukrainian flag. Checks can also be mailed to MCM Elegante Hotel, Suite 213, 2355 IH 10 South, Beaumont, TX 77705. Checks should be made payable to the Beaumont Rotary Foundation. Be sure to include "Stand With Ukraine" in the memo line.