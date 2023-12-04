Rookie Port Arthur Police officer hailed a hero for saving a man who almost drowned while trying to rescue his girlfriend

Officer Matthew Munselle didn't pause when he heard the screams for help and without hesitation, he took off his vest, duty belt and boots and jumped into the canal.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A rookie Port Arthur Police officer is being hailed a hero after saving a man from drowning.

Officer Matthew Munselle didn't pause when he heard the screams for help and without hesitation, he took off his vest, duty belt and boots and jumped into the canal.

It all started in March, when Port Arthur Police received a call after a woman crashed her car into the middle of a deep canal at the eastbound section of the Port Arthur Cloverleaf.

"It's in the clover leaf and that alone was part of the difficulty I imagine. We had to find them," Lieutenant Ryan Byers said.

Police say the driver was fighting with her boyfriend and the boyfriend was following behind her in another vehicle.

"Apparently I don't know who broke up with who, but it was a little young lovers quarrel and I guess she just wasn't paying attention she was distraught and just took the corner too fast," Officer Munselle said.

The fight didn't stop her boyfriend from jumping into the canal to try and save her, even though he couldn't swim.

"She was on her way back to shore, she was able to float to shore but he was in the roof of the car. hollering, that he couldn't swim or scream," Munselle said.

It was at this moment that Officer Munselle jumped into action.

"I swam out from the bank and he ended up being closer to the other side, so when I swam out, I managed to grab a hold of him talk to him kind of guided him to help me save him," Munselle said. "So I had him kick his legs while I swam with him, pulling him to shore with one arm."

The man is forever grateful for Munselle's quick-thinking.

"He gave me a big hug, and you know he said he really appreciated me saving him and that he didn't know what he would do without me. That's not something we get a lot in law enforcement, so it felt really good," Munselle said.

Major Michael Fratus says Officer Munselle displayed duty and courage that day.

"Duty, and courage and those are the characteristics that Officer Munselle showed us that he definitely has, and put them into action in order to selflessly go into the water to save a life," Fratus said.

Officer Munselle has been with the Port Arthur Police Department since October 2022. He only started field training in January 2023.

Munselle says he's committed to protecting and serving the community.