Vidor Police Officers honored for life-saving actions during medical emergency at Whataburger

Officer Joshua Robison, Officer Trooper Spera and Officer Dillion LaPoint received honorary plaques and pins during a ceremony Wednesday.

VIDOR, Texas — Three Vidor Police Department Officers were honored during a ceremony Wednesday for their quick, heroic actions.

On February 17, 2023, the Vidor Police Department received a call regarding a medical emergency at Whataburger in Vidor.

Officer Joshua Robison and Officer Trooper Spera were the first to arrive on-scene to assist EMS, according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.

When they got there, the officers realized the man was not breathing and initiated CPR. They announced on the radio that they had CPR in progress.

Officer Dillion LaPoint immediately responded to Whataburger to assist Officer Robison and Officer Spera.

These officers along with members of Acadian Ambulance Service and Orange County ESD #1 were able to revive the patient, according to the release.

He was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth by Acadian Ambulance Service.

"I am very proud of these officers for going above and beyond in their service to our community to help an individual in the most dire need of assistance, " Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said in the release.

The ceremony was held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Vidor City Hall.

The three officers each received a plaque and a pin to put on their uniform.

Robison tells 12News being under the direction of Chief Carroll is what helps him and other officers act fast.

"It feels good, I just did what my training was. Fortunately, with a chief like Rod Carroll, he values training," Robison says.

Vidor Police Officers recently had to get re-certified for CPR.

Chief Carroll says often people see what law enforcement do wrong and he agrees it needs to be brought to light, but it's also important to highlight the good that officers do.

"I'm blessed to have such great coworkers, that are giving, and serve above themselves as servant leaders," Carroll said.

The victim lived for about a week after the medical emergency but later died, according to Robison.