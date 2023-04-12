Sour Lake man indicted for manslaughter in fatal 2022 Lake Sam Rayburn boat wreck

Cozart was "recklessly" operating a bass boat at an "excessive speed" when it collided with a pontoon boat in July 2022.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Sour Lake man is now facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a boat wreck on Lake Sam Rayburn that killed a 47-year-old Louisiana man last July.

Erik Lloyd Cozart, 40, of Sour Lake, was indicted on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, by a Jasper County grand jury on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter.

The indictment alleges that Cozart, who was not injured, is responsible for the death of Marcus Morgan, 47, of Lake Charles, La., in the boat wreck on July 7, 2022.

Cozart was "recklessly" operating a bass boat at an "excessive speed" when it collided with a pontoon boat that Morgan was operating according to a news release from the Jasper County District Attorney's Office.

After Cozart was indicted he turned himself in at the Jasper County Jail and was then released on bond.

Several of Morgan's family were also aboard the pontoon boat the release said.

He was "reckless" in that he failed to "keep a proper lookout while operating a water vessel" the release said.

The bass boat and the pontoon boat were headed straight toward each other just before the wreck and both boat operators took evasive action but turned in the same direction Billy Williford, of the Jasper Emergency Corps told 12News in 2022..

The bass boat hit the pontoon broadside and went airborne knocking off the boat's control console and throwing the Morgan into the water he said.

Morgan had severe cuts and was bleeding a lot when the a boat from the Jasper Emergency Corps arrived Williford told 12News at the time.

Family members from the pontoon boat were in the water with Morgan keeping him afloat.

Morgan was taken back to shore where he was driven by ambulance to an awaiting medical helicopter to be flown to a Beaumont hospital Williford said.

While on the helicopter the injured his conditioned worsened and he was instead taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital where he later died.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

