Suspect arrested, charged with 2 counts of murder in connection with Beaumont double homicide

A Monday morning shooting claimed the lives of 32-year-old Ahmad Hayden and 31-year-old Roven Dotson. Dijon Ivory, 29, was arrested Wednesday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a Monday morning double homicide.

Dijon Ivory, 29, of Beaumont, was arrested Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in connection with a shooting that claimed the lives of 32-year-old Ahmad Hayden and 31-year-old Roven Dotson, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Beaumont Police named Ivory as a person of interest.

Ivory currently has unrelated warrants for evading and resisting arrest.

The suspect was booked on two counts of murder Wednesday and is being held on a $2 million bond set by Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr.

Ivory's bond is set at $1 million for each count of murder.

The deadly shootout happened in the 1800 block of Elgie Street. Officers responded to the area shortly after 2 a.m. after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.

Police believe "the incident was not random," according to the release.

Officers said several people were at a residence when a home invasion occurred. One victim in the residence was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to an area hospital where they later died.

The victims were later identified as Hayden and Dotson.

The suspects, who police suspect are all men, left the scene before officers arrived.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From a Beaumont Polcie Department release:

Beaumont Police Investigators are looking for a person of interest in the double homicide at 1830 Elgie Street.

Detectives want to speak with Dijon Ivory, a 29 year old Beaumont man. Dijon has unrelated warrants for Evading and Resisting arrest.

___________________________________________________________

Update:

The two homicide victims from the incident in the 1800 block of Elgie have been identified and next of kin notifications have been made.

Ahmad Hayden- 32 year old Beaumont man

Roven Dotson- 31 year old Beaumont man

The investigation is ongoing and investigators do know the incident was not random.

_________________________________________________________

On Monday, April 10, 2023 at 2:16 AM, Officers responded to the 1800 block of Elgie in reference to a victim of a shooting.

The preliminary investigation revealed several people were at the residence when a group unknown black males committed a home invasion. During the incident, witnesses advised gunfire was exchanged. One person in the residence was shot and pronounced deceased on scene. Another shooting victim was transported to the hospital by EMS and later died.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and investigators are still interviewing witnesses.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.