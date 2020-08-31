Recovery Updates: Evacuees return by bus to Port Arthur; Salvation Army serving lunch, dinner in Southeast Texas

Southeast Texans are cleaning up and working to get back to normal after dealing with Hurricane Laura.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing updates on the aftermath and cleanup following Tropical Storm Laura, including closures, opening, event cancellations and more. Here are some key updates for Monday, August 31, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story, which we are updating throughout the day and night. The newest items will be at the top.

Monday

Aug. 31, 1 p.m. — The first bus load of evacuees from Port Arthur returned to the Bob Bowers Civic Center just before 1 p.m. Monday.

Aug. 31, 12:50 p.m. — The Salvation Army's mobile kitchens will be serving lunch AND dinner Monday at the following locations:

Market Basket: 2005 Texas Ave Bridge City, TX

Sam Houston Elementary: 3245 36th Port Arthur, TX

1950 MLK Drive Orange, TX

114 W. Bolivar St, Vidor TX

Newton Church/Food Bank: 501 Main Street, Newton, TX

Jasper Court House Annex: 271, E. Lamar, Jasper, TX

3134 Fairdale Rd., Hemphill, TX

Deweyville High School – 171 TX-12, Deweyville, TX

Mauriceville Middle School – 19952 FM 1130, Orange, TX

Aug. 31, 10 a.m. — Here's some headlines from stories we were working on Sunday afternoon and evening...

Entergy Texas said utility workers have restored nearly 60 percent of the electrical power outages caused by Hurricane Laura.

"Our workforce will continue its safe, quick work until everyone’s power is restored," the company said on their website.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Southeast Texas community is rallying around a lineman who was injured while working to restore power to the community after learning his home was destroyed by Hurricane Laura.

Justin Smith asked for the help of Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department in the Jasper area to remove a "huge oak tree" that had fallen on his roof during the high winds from Hurricane Laura according to a Facebook post from the department.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One family in Southeast Texas is trying to piece their life back together after Hurricane Laura damaged their home.

Michael Odell lives in Orange. He says his home was ruined by the powerful category 4 storm that moved through Thursday morning.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Deweyville ISD is encouraging its students and staff to use the upcoming week to "put things back in order" after Hurricane Laura knocked down stadium lights, with one landing on a school bus.

There won't be any classes or remote learning for the upcoming week, as crews work on both the district's campuses removing debris and the downed stadium lights.