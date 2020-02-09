Orange County extends points of distribution sites (PODS) to Thursday for those in need

Orange County officials announced important updates Wednesday for people still in need of assistance.

Orange County officials announced important updates Wednesday for residents of the county. Access to points of distribution sites (PODS) will be extended through Thursday as some residents are still in need of assistance.

PODS will remain open Wednesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Orange Boat Ramp – 408 Pier Road, Orange Texas 77630

Bridge City Intermediate School – 1029 Roundbunch Road, Bridge City Texas 77611

Mauriceville – 11916 Highway 62 North, Orange Texas 77632

Vidor – Turning Point Church, 3600 North Main St. Vidor Texas 77662

The county curfew remains in effect for all of Orange County from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice. Officials will be accessing the need for the curfew as power is getting restored, according to the release.

The Debris Mission has been approved by Commissioners Court. However, as a safety precaution, it will not begin until after the electrical workers have all the power up and are out of the area.

Orange County Citizen’s Collection Station - Commissioners Court approved to keep the Citizen’s Collection Station, 11265 FM 1442, Orange Texas 77632 open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until further notice. The fees are waived, according to the release. Spoiled goods will be accepted along with the following guidelines:

Acceptable Items - Metal, Cardboard, Paper Products, Household Waste, Construction, Demolition, and Appliances (without Freon)

Not Acceptable - Dead Animals, Commercial Waste, Appliances (with Freon) Brush or Vegetation, Propane Bottles, Paint, Hazardous Waste, Tires, Batteries and Shingles

All non- emergency Orange County office, are closed until further notice due to damages from Hurricane Laura in many of the County Buildings. Building permit fees have also been waived by Commissioners Court.

The Disaster Declaration has been extended by Commissioner’s Court until September 30, 2020. At that time officials will consider another extension, according to the release.