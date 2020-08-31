Entergy announces 60 percent of Hurricane Laura power outages restored

"Our workforce will continue its safe, quick work until everyone’s power is restored," Entergy Texas said on the company's website.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Entergy Texas said utility workers have restored nearly 60 percent of the electrical power outages caused by Hurricane Laura.

On the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 27 just hours after Hurricane Laura made landfall, Entergy Texas said the company was forced to begin periodic power outages as a last resort to prevent a more extensive, prolonged power outage which would affect the power grid's reliability.

Entergy utility workers were able to stabilize the grid late Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. and canceled the rolling power outages Friday morning.

Entergy said Hurricane Laura caused extensive damage to the transmission system in East Texas and West Louisiana and they anticipate high demand due to summer heat. Hurricane Laura damaged key transmission lines, conductors and transmission towers that bring power from the east.

The company said it is working with its operator to restore the system to normal as soon as a power shortfall would not threaten the integrity of the rest of the power system.

Entergy also asked customers in the northwest part of Houston to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage.

You can reduce your electricity usage by: