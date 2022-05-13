Golden Pass LNG expansion project expected to bring more than 3,000 jobs to Southeast Texas

The project is in year three of its five-year construction plan, and the jobs are filling up from people in the region.

SABINE PASS, Texas — Construction is in full swing at the Golden Pass LNG facility in Sabine Pass.

The Golden Pass LNG expansion in Southeast Texas can mean clean natural energy worldwide.

The project is in year three of its five-year construction plan, and the jobs are filling up. More importantly, the jobs are filling up locally with Southeast Texas workers.

The construction phase is already adding thousands of jobs in Southeast Texas, but even when that's finished, the facility is expected to add 200 permanent jobs.

"We will also continue to think about how we can help local residents get jobs improve their education and overall quality of life. We will never stop that. That's our commitment to be here," said Golden Pass LNG's community affairs Advisor Mary Anne Reid.

Reid said the expansion project will bring jobs, mentorship, and community to Southeast Texas.

"Golden Pass natural gas export project is the third year of a five-year project. It's a $2 million construction project and it's on track to be operational in 2024," Reid said.

The expansion project is adding liquefaction and export capabilities to the facility in Sabine Pass. The project's estimated send-out capacity will be around 18 million tons of LNG, which is liquified natural gas, per year.

"Currently, we have a little more than about 4,000 construction workers on site. That figure will increase to more than 7,000 early next year,” Reid said.

Reid says 75% of their employees are local and they're recruiting positions from right here at Lamar Institute of Technology.

"Just this week, we've completed the interview process for our third round of Golden Pass LNG process, technology scholarships," Reid said.

The program offers full tuition, career counseling services, and a Golden Pass LNG employee mentor.

Reid said this project is even more important now with the energy uncertainty we've seen across the world because of the war in Ukraine.

"LNG provides a safe, reliable, and clean source of energy for global allies, particularly our friends in Europe," Reid said.

But she said it all starts here in Southeast Texas.

"Putting our heart and soul into Southeast Texas. IT'S where we live. This is where we work. So, we're just taking care of home," Reid said.

If you want to apply for any of those construction jobs, you can apply online at goldenpasslng.com.