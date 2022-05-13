Port Neches business owner stepping up to help employee's daughter bitten in face by dog

He never showed signs of aggression and the pair would play together as well as cuddle during nap time.

PORT NECHES, Texas — The owner of a Port Neches business is stepping up for an employee, and now the city's community is following suit.

All of this support is going toward a little girl that was bitten by her family's dog on Mother's Day.

The little girl, Braisley, was injured when her dog bit her in the face.

The family tells 12News that she was raised around animals all her life and that they got the dog, Zeus, when Braisley was born.



He never showed signs of aggression, and the pair would play together as well as cuddle during nap time.



So, it was a surprise when Zeus attacked her. Many businesses, including My Tribe Nutrition where Braisley's mom works, hosted a burrito sale to help the family with their bills.

“We had over 350 sold before 7:30 this morning and then my dad came in clutch and we were able to get out another three dozen burritos before 9 and we sold out of those as well they showed up in a big way and I’m happy to help her,” My Tribe Nutrition owner Heather Burton said while crying.

The family said that they are sad about the situation because Zeus was a part of their family.

The good news is that Braisley is back home in Port Neches. Her family said she's eating, talking, and walking.

Braisley's mom is taking extended time off to tend to the little girl on her long road to recovery.



You can donate to the family by email at Nutritionmytribe@gmail.com or Venmo at @Heather-Burton-98.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.