Silsbee High School basketball player dies after battling brain cancer

SILSBEE, Texas — A Southeast Texas family is mourning the loss of their courageous teen.



17-year-old Jayce LeBron Jones died Thursday night at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston after a battle with brain cancer, according to Rev. Arthur Smith with Faith Temple Church of God In Christ in Silsbee.

Jones played football and basketball for Silsbee High School. Smith said the teen received scholarships to various colleges.



Smith described Jones as a strong young man with aspirations of furthering his basketball career at the collegiate level.

He was battling cancer since June of 2021.

The pastor told 12News previously that Jones’ parents were "overwhelmed" with the situation.

The community gathered at the church on April 30, 2022, to help raise money for Jones’ medical expenses.

