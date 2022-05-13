Beaumont man gets 20 years after social media account links him to string of robberies

From November 9, 2020, through November 16, 2020, the man robbed six businesses and attempted to rob another in Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man will spend the next 20 years in prison after clues from his public Facebook page linked him to a string of robberies in 2020.

Derrick Rashard Gloude, 24, pleaded guilty on September 23, 2021, to Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

He was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Friday, May 13, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery affecting interstate commerce, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

From November 9, 2020, through November 16, 2020, Gloude robbed six businesses and attempted to rob another in Beaumont, according to officials.

In each of the robberies, officials said Gloude pulled out a purple pistol and pointed it at the clerks when he demanded money.

Investigators said they were able to develop Gloude as a suspect after receiving a CrimeStoppers tip.

Gloude’s public Facebook page showed photos of himself in clothes that matched what he was wearing during the robberies reported by the clerks in each store, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Gloude’s Facebook also showed pictures of him brandishing a purple handgun and flashing fans of cash.

After Gloude’s arrest, officials recovered the purple pistol and learned it was reported stolen out of Beaumont.

“Violent crime, especially those crimes where a firearm is used, is at the top of our priority list," said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. "We and our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners will work tirelessly together to protect our community by arresting and prosecuting violent offenders.”

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device