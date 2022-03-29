Jefferson County commissioners unanimously vote to void sale of Ford Park

The move comes after the Renaissance Development Group failed to meet multiple deadlines set by Jefferson County.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The contract for the sale of the Ford Park entertainment complex in Beaumont is officially canceled.

The sale of Ford Park fell through after the Renaissance Development Group missed a string of deadlines to pay for the complex. They planned to bring horse racing to the county.

County officials said they "gave the potential purchaser every opportunity to get this done."

In late February of 2022, Jefferson County commissioners said the Renaissance Development Group had until March 4 to pay an additional $560,000 in earnest money. That deadline was missed, effectively killing the sale.

Almost two weeks after the sale of Ford Park fell through, county leaders considered replacing a cooling tower valued roughly at $205,000. County commissioners decided not to take any action regarding the repairs needed.

Jefferson County commissioners voted Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to "formally cancel the contract for the sale of Ford Park for default by purchase." The vote was unanimous and without discussion of the park any further.

County Auditor Patrick Swain told 12News several new potential buyers have expressed interest in buying the park, but no one has been publicly announced.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.